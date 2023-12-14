Gary Brecka's Ultimate Water Fast Featuring Perfectamino

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) /C O R R E C T I O N -- PerfectAmino/

In the news release issued 13-Dec-2023 by PerfectAmino over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there are various changes throughout the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary

Brecka is running his Ultimate Human Water Fast from December 19-21, featuring PerfectAmino to help prevent muscle loss during the fast.

When we fast, our bodies go through a state called autophagy, where old cells are broken down and replaced, and other cells are repaired.

Gary Brecka's Ultimate Water Fast (PRNewsfoto/PerfectAmino)

Continue Reading

Growth hormone and testosterone levels rise, cortisol and insulin levels lower, our body switches to burning body fat instead of sugar, our cells get rid of toxins and free radicals, energy levels rise, mood rises, and overall health increases dramatically.

It's an incredible process with numerous health and anti-aging benefits.

And PerfectAmino is key to getting the best results.

PerfectAmino is a very specific formula of essential amino acids that synthesizes new protein, but without the caloric impact.

This is because, unlike other proteins or amino acid formulas, 99% of the amino acids in PerfectAmino are used directly for protein synthesis, without the caloric impact.

And this is necessary during a fast because it's the lack of calories coming in during the fast that triggers autophagy.

When we fast, our body first burns all available sugar in the body, converts amino acids in the blood stream to sugar and burns this, and when these are gone autophagy sets in and cellular repair starts.

But this can lead to muscle loss as some of the cells removed are muscle cells.

Without new protein the body can't replace them all.

We can't take other proteins during this as a portion of the amino acids they contain are converted to calories, which would break the fast and take us out of autophagy.

PerfectAmino is different. It's the precise ratio of essential amino acids needed to synthesize new protein, with near perfect utilization, but without the caloric impact.

Five grams of PerfectAmino provides the same amount of protein synthesis as thirty grams of whey, but with the caloric impact.

So we get protein synthesis without breaking a fast or taking us out of autophagy, allowing our cells to fully repair or replace themselves.

Find out more at and use the code ULTIMATE10 for 10% off.

SOURCE PerfectAmino