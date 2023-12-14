Cadence Recognized With HRC Equality 100 Award As An LGBTQ+ Workplace Leader

(MENAFN- 3BL) We are proud to announce that Cadence has received the Human Rights Campaign (HRC)'s 2023-2024 Equality 100 Award in recognition of our leadership for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace. Since our first ranking in 2021, Cadence has been placed among other companies earning top marks, a reflection of our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The larger results of the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index showcase how organizations are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies, with 1,384 participating in the program-an increase of over 300% since its inception-who cover more than 21 million employees with anti-discrimination protections globally. During their announcement, Human Rights Campaign Sr. Director of Workplace Equality Shawnie Hawkins said,“For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion.” Their goal is to continue partnering with employers to provide educational resources, benchmarking, and supportive opportunities.

Cadence's technology is at the center of innovation, and one of our strengths as a company comes from embracing diversity of thought. Receiving the Equality 100 Award is a testament to our inclusive, One Cadence – One Team culture, where all employees can feel valued and appreciated, and we are elated that the impact of our work has been acknowledged by the community.

There are a number of programs we're proud of that have cultivated a more inclusive environment for our employees, including those within the LGBTQ+ community, which help us earn recognitions like these.

Our LGBTQ+ Inclusion Group, led by executive sponsor Karna Nisewaner and group lead Rene Spring, has played a tremendous part in engaging employees who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies. As we learned of receiving our third consecutive 100% score, Rene captured the buzz felt on campus by saying,“I am overjoyed with Cadence receiving the Equality 100 Award and am proud to work for a company that is truly inclusive. At Cadence, you are welcome no matter who you are. In addition to our outstanding LGBTQ+ benefits, one of the greatest opportunities here is bringing your authentic self to work each day and feeling comfortable doing it.”

Continuing to build upon its long-standing culture of respect and belonging, Cadence has also joined the HRC Business Coalition for Equality. Additionally, we've introduced pronouns to email signatures, LGBTQ+ specific health benefits, resource guidelines for transitioning employees, and much more.

Further, we believe in empowering our Inclusion Groups to connect our workplace with personal storytelling and real-world experiences. Earlier this year, we were thrilled to host thought leader and former Human Rights Campaign CEO Elizabeth Birch, who spoke to our employees about her own journey as a champion for LGBTQ+ rights. Previously, we welcomed Judy and Dennis Shepard, founders of the Matthew Shepard Foundation, for a heartfelt conversation on the importance of supporting those close to you that identify as LGBTQ+.

Being a leader for DEI means allies working each day to create safe spaces at work. With employees who sincerely care about one another, we're fostering more than just acceptance. Congratulations to everyone at Cadence on this prestigious achievement!