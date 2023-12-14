4 Entrepreneurs Fostering Thriving Communities Featured In Sky's The Limit's Marketplace

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 14, 2023 /3BL/ - SkysTheLimit , the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering emerging entrepreneurs, spotlights four visionary entrepreneurs from its online holiday marketplace. These purpose-driven founders are committed to cultivating thriving communities by breaking barriers to employment, promoting inclusivity, improving health at the workplace and enhancing early education through engaging programs.
Jason Mercado of Sweet Mission transforms lives by employing individuals from vulnerable backgrounds, including those experiencing homelessness, to deliver superb baked goods.
“Sweet Mission offers homemade, fresh baked cookies to the general public and in turn, we are able to hire individuals from within the community with vulnerable backgrounds or barriers. We're able to create income, so that they can get a second chance at life,” said Jason.
Jasmine T. Williams-Jacobs of Black Remote She is a catalyst for job creation, particularly for historically excluded and underemployed individuals. The online community serves Black queer and trans women, nonbinary individuals, and allies seeking remote work opportunities.
“The birth of Black Remote She arose to rebel against the inequities often faced in our community. I wanted to bridge the gap of job security, inclusivity, and equity for historically excluded and underserved communities,” said Jasmine.
Beverly Grandison , founder of Infinity Empowerment Services , provides coaching, training, and consulting services to assist corporations in wellness solutions enhancing team productivity and overall health.
“Infinity Empowerment Services (IES) is dedicated to empowering organizations with tailored lifestyle, health, and wellness solutions. We provide coaching, training, nutritional and gardening support to enhance productivity, reduce absenteeism and presenteeism, and lower healthcare costs,” explains Beverly.
Bayonia Marshall , Founder of Go Bay'nanas , goes beyond a banana-inspired dessert business to improve early education through engaging kid cooking with literacy classes and at home with an educational kids cookbook.
“We have a fun and educational kids cookbook – designed for children in grades K-3 to foster creativity and a love for cooking. To compliment the cookbook we also include our delicious banana pudding,” shares Bayonia.
Sky's the Limit's Marketplace showcases over 100 creator-led brands, emphasizing founders from diverse backgrounds such as women, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, disabled, and low-income communities. This curated collection empowers shoppers to support emerging entrepreneurs and small business founders, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, throughout this holiday season.
Open until December 31, 2023, this year's Marketplace is the organization's most extensive brand exhibition yet, encompassing various businesses, from street fashion and vegan beauty to sustainable home goods, financial education, and nonprofit organizations championing different causes.
Discover and support these talented creators and their businesses by exploring Sky's the Limit's Marketplace .
Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs – typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds – to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $450,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.
For more information about partnerships and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit/partnerships .
About SkysTheLimit: SkysTheLimit is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
