4 Entrepreneurs Fostering Thriving Communities Featured In Sky's The Limit's Marketplace

SkysTheLimit , the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering emerging entrepreneurs, spotlights four visionary entrepreneurs from its online holiday marketplace. These purpose-driven founders are committed to cultivating thriving communities by breaking barriers to employment, promoting inclusivity, improving health at the workplace and enhancing early education through engaging programs.

Jason Mercado of Sweet Mission transforms lives by employing individuals from vulnerable backgrounds, including those experiencing homelessness, to deliver superb baked goods.

“Sweet Mission offers homemade, fresh baked cookies to the general public and in turn, we are able to hire individuals from within the community with vulnerable backgrounds or barriers. We're able to create income, so that they can get a second chance at life,” said Jason.

Jasmine T. Williams-Jacobs of Black Remote She is a catalyst for job creation, particularly for historically excluded and underemployed individuals. The online community serves Black queer and trans women, nonbinary individuals, and allies seeking remote work opportunities.

“The birth of Black Remote She arose to rebel against the inequities often faced in our community. I wanted to bridge the gap of job security, inclusivity, and equity for historically excluded and underserved communities,” said Jasmine.

Beverly Grandison , founder of Infinity Empowerment Services , provides coaching, training, and consulting services to assist corporations in wellness solutions enhancing team productivity and overall health.

“Infinity Empowerment Services (IES) is dedicated to empowering organizations with tailored lifestyle, health, and wellness solutions. We provide coaching, training, nutritional and gardening support to enhance productivity, reduce absenteeism and presenteeism, and lower healthcare costs,” explains Beverly.

Bayonia Marshall , Founder of Go Bay'nanas , goes beyond a banana-inspired dessert business to improve early education through engaging kid cooking with literacy classes and at home with an educational kids cookbook.

“We have a fun and educational kids cookbook – designed for children in grades K-3 to foster creativity and a love for cooking. To compliment the cookbook we also include our delicious banana pudding,” shares Bayonia.