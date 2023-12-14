10 Ways People Can Manage During The Holidays: How To Safeguard Your Sobriety

(MENAFN- 3BL) NORWALK, Conn., December 14, 2023 /3BL/ - Managing the holidays can be challenging for individuals with substance use disorders (SUDs), as this time of year often involves social gatherings and increased stress. Shatterproof , a national nonprofit focused on transforming addiction treatment and helping people with SUDs have access to life-saving treatment, resources and research, developed the following recommendations and strategies based on input from its 3,000+ ambassador network of people in recovery and people who have lost a loved one.

1. Build a Support System:

Surround yourself with supportive friends and family who understand your situation. Share your concerns with them and tell them how they can help you during the holidays.

2. Set Realistic Expectations:

Manage your expectations for the holiday season. It's okay if everything doesn't go perfectly. Set realistic goals for yourself and focus on what you can control.

3. Plan Ahead:

Plan your schedule in advance, including social events and potential triggers. Inform family and friends prior to being invited to any holiday parties that you are in recovery. Have an exit strategy if you feel uncomfortable or triggered, and communicate your plans with someone you trust. Remember, you don't owe anyone an explanation. You can simply say no, goodnight, etc. and transition your exit.

4. Avoid Triggers:

Identify and avoid situations that may trigger cravings or temptations. If certain people, places, or events are associated with substance use, consider limiting your exposure or finding alternative plans. Meditate when stressed and know that every craving or trigger will pass.

5. Practice Self-Care:

Take care of your physical and mental well-being. Get enough sleep, exercise regularly, and engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Prioritize self-care to manage stress and cravings. Buy yourself a holiday gift!

6. Attend Support Meetings:

If you are part of a support group or a 12-step program, make attending meetings a priority, especially during the holidays. Connect with others who understand your struggles and lean on each other. Stay close to your people, whether with a therapist or another support network.

7. Have a Sober Buddy:

Have a sober friend or family member accompany you to holiday gatherings. Having someone who understands your commitment to sobriety can be a source of strength and accountability.

8. Create New Traditions:

Consider creating new holiday traditions that don't involve substance use. Focus on activities that bring joy and fulfillment without the need for alcohol or drugs.

9. Practice Mindfulness and Stress Reduction:

Incorporate mindfulness techniques, such as meditation and deep breathing, to manage stress and anxiety. Mindfulness can help you stay present and avoid falling into old coping patterns.

10. Seek Professional Help:

If you find the holidays particularly challenging, consider seeking support from a therapist, counselor, or an addiction specialist. Professional help can provide coping strategies and additional resources to navigate this time successfully.

Everyone's journey to recovery is unique, and finding what works best for you is crucial. If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, reaching out for professional help is an essential step toward recovery. Shatterproof Treatment Atlas is a platform that helps individuals with SUDs and their loved ones, as well as health care providers and insurers, search for and compare licensed treatment facilities throughout the U.S. to make informed decisions for their care based on location, use of best practices, types of treatment offered, accepted insurers, payment options, specialty populations served, and more.

