UP To Get 57 New Cyber Police Stations

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 15 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will set up 57 new dedicated cyber police stations to deal with rising cases of cybercrime.

With this, the state will now have a total of 75 cyber police stations -- one in each district.

This expansion, initiated in view of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives in August, will strengthen the state's cyber security infrastructure and bring specialized response closer to local communities, a home department spokesperson said.

Previously, cybercrime police stations operated only at the regional level, and district-level cyber cells remained limited in scope.

Recognizing the evolving nature of online threats, Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for wider coverage and expertise, the spokesperson said.

Cybercrime has diversified, now encompassing customer care scams, pension fraud, utility bill manipulation, work-from-home schemes, sextortion, loan app traps, parcel scams, franchisee manipulation, fake betting apps, crypto fraud, and Ponzi schemes.

These directly impact ordinary citizens, necessitating a vigilant and proactive response, said DG, Cybercell, Subhash Chandra.

The newly established stations will initially operate within police lines and existing police stations before transitioning to dedicated facilities. Trained personnel are already in place, with DG Chandra confirming that around 10,000 cops have received cybercrime training.

This expansion marks a significant commitment to combating cybercrime in Uttar Pradesh, bringing specialized resources and swift response closer to citizens across the state.

