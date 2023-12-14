Investigation Uncovers Alleged Satellite Call From Karnataka's Yadgiri To Pakistan; Terrorism Suspicions Arise

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst the triumphant celebrations marking the liberation of Hyderabad Karnataka on September 17, an alarming discovery emerged from the tranquil village of Shellagi in Surpura taluk of Yadgiri district. Reports surfaced of an illicit international call allegedly made through a banned satellite phone, arising from this serene agricultural hamlet, which had raised concerns in the surrounding villages, which had prompted an investigation.

Authorities, upon tracing the call to an undisclosed foreign destination through a prohibited 'Turaya' satellite device, swiftly mobilized to the GPS-identified location, aiming to delve into the unsettling development.

Call to Pakistan?

While confirming the usage of the banned satellite phone from Shellagi, an official from the Central Investigation Agency, speaking to 'Kannadaprabha,' stated that while the destination of the call remains undisclosed, suspicions loom over a possible connection to Pakistan.

Well, this is not the first incident in Yadgiri. In April 2021, security officials probed a similar forbidden satellite phone call to Pakistan, originating from the outskirts of Hedagimudra village, marking a prior instance of concern. Also, in 2014, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had Yadgiri following a tip-off indicating the potential presence of wanted terrorists. The area drew attention once again in connection to the escape of Simi terrorists, notably Mehboob alias Guddu, from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa Jail.

This incident has raised suspicions of the alleged terrorism suspicion in the surrounding and the officials have intensified the investigation.