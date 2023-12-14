Leverkusen Crushes Molde To Round Off Perfect Europa League Group Stage

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin Dec 15 (IANS) Adam Hlozek's brace helped Bayer Leverkusen extend its unbeaten streak to 23 matches and advance into the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League with a perfect winning record, after a commanding 5-1 victory over Molde.

The Werkself had a strong start in front of their home crowd, scoring the opener just six minutes in. Robert Andrich intercepted a pass before setting up Patrik Schick, who fired the ball from 20 meters past Molde goalkeeper Oliver Petersen, reports Xinhua.

Leverkusen gained momentum and doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Edmond Tapsoba nodded home Jonas Hofmann's pinpoint cross.

Things went from bad to worse for Molde as defender Martin Ellingsen deflected Nathan Tella's low square pass into his own net three minutes later.

The hosts could have added another goal, but Hofmann, Schick, and Hlozek were lacking accuracy in quick succession just before halftime.

Xabi Alonso's men continued to dominate after the break, extending their advantage at the hour mark as Noah Mbamba weaved through Molde's area before teeing up Hlozek, who struck home from 12 meters.

Hlozek completed his brace 10 minutes later, following Tella's groundwork that allowed him to slot home the fifth goal of the night.

The visitors from Norway managed a consolation goal in the 75th minute when Eric Kitolano overcame Leverkusen custodian Niklas Lomb.

Hlozek narrowly missed his hat-trick in the dying seconds of the match, shooting wide from a promising position.

Molde also created a scoring chance moments later, but Kristian Eriksen couldn't beat Lomb from close range.

Leverkusen finishes the group stage with six wins in a row in Group H, followed by Qarabag, Molde, and Hacken.