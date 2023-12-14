Villarreal Top Group, Betis Crash Out Of Europa League

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Dec 15 (IANS) Real Betis crashed out of the UEFA Europa League in dramatic fashion on Thursday night, suffering a 3-2 defeat at home to Rangers.

The Spanish side twice rallied from behind but ultimately fell to a 78th-minute goal. With Sparta Prague winning in Limassol, Betis fell from the top of their group to third place, reports Xinhua.

Abdallah Sima opened the scoring for Rangers with a right-foot shot in the 10th minute. Although Juan Miranda quickly drew Betis level just four minutes later, Cyriel Dessers restored Rangers' lead in the 20th minute with an individual goal, after cutting inside and firing a low shot.

Isco and Ayoze Perez teamed up for Betis to tie the game at 2-2 in the 37th minute with another excellent goal. However, Kemar Roofe secured the win for Rangers with a close-range finish after a corner that was poorly defended by the Spanish side.

Villarreal secured first place in their group following a dramatic 3-2 win away at Rennes.

Gerard Moreno put Villarreal ahead from the penalty spot in the 36th minute, only for Lorenz Assignon to equalize a minute later, turning a defender before sliding the ball through Pepe Reina's legs from a narrow-angle.

In the second half, Ilias Akhomach's deflected effort put Villarreal back in front, before Ludovic Blas once again drew Rennes level in the 79th minute. Dani Parejo scored the winner with a shot from the edge of the area for Villarreal a minute later.

Rennes had a goal disallowed in the 10th minute of injury time after Enzo Le Fee's free kick bounced back off the crossbar and he touched the ball again before anyone else, resulting in Assignon's effort being ruled out.

--IANS

bc/