AI Infrastructure Market | Rising Valuation To Reach $309.4 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Strong CAGR Of 29.8%

Increased data traffic and the need for high-computing power is one of the key factors that thrust the growth of the global AI infrastructure market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“AI Infrastructure Market ," The AI infrastructure market was valued at $23.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $309.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2022 to 2031.

AI infrastructure refers to the underlying framework and resources that support the development, deployment, and operation of artificial intelligence (AI) applications and systems. It encompasses the hardware, software, and network components necessary to facilitate the entire AI lifecycle, from data preparation and model training to deployment and inference.

Artificial intelligence makes it possible for machines to learn from previous experiences and adjust to new inputs to perform tasks like humans. Such capabilities of AI-based technology enable machines to automate much more complex tasks such as driving cars (self-driving cars), holding conversations (conversational bots), filtering e-mail (spam and fraud detectors), and other things. Such factors drive the AI infrastructure market forecast. Furthermore, growing demand to improve operational efficiency and the rising cost of manual labor. In addition, increasing digital dependence and implementation of industry 4.0 trends are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the AI infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment captured the largest AI infrastructure market size in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the numerous advantages offered by the on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety. Industries prefer on-premise model owing to high data security and less data breach as compared to cloud based deployment models, which further drive the demand for on-premise deployment model within the sectors. However, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in the adoption of cloud-based AI infrastructure due to low cost and easier maintenance drives the growth of the market. In addition, it provides flexibility & scalability to boost business process, which propels the growth of the AI infrastructure industry.

The Global AI Infrastructure Market is categorized according to technology, with Deep Learning and Machine Learning being the key segments. Deep learning technology is anticipated to dominate the market, showcasing the highest market share with a xx% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This prominence is attributed to the capability of deep learning technology to effectively manage data by learning from diverse sources and establishing a unified data environment. Additionally, the deep learning platform plays a pivotal role in alleviating the operational burden for end-user industries such as semiconductor and electronics, energy & power, pharmaceuticals, automotive, heavy metals and machine manufacturing, as well as food & beverages.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2021 for the AI infrastructure market. Adoption of AI infrastructure growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today's businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience will provide lucrative opportunities for the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in penetration of advanced technology and higher adoption of cloud-based solution and services, and artificial intelligence are particularly fueling regional market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the market to grow during the forecast period. This is attributed to significant investment in advanced technologies such as cloud technology, big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, due to rise in adoption of cloud-based solution & services across the globe. In addition, various companies are seeking for cost-effective solutions to boost their productivity to attract consumers toward cloud-based solution and to increase their financial benefits.

Furthermore, the pandemic brought big challenges in the manufacturing sector from supply chain disruptions and drop in workforce availability to raw material shortages. Thus, manufacturers had to rely on the power of their data and analytics to stay competitive and innovate ahead. Such factors prompted the demand for AI infrastructure solutions in the manufacturing sector.

With augmented analytics, manufacturers will be able to analyze key data such as the production capabilities of the production lines, shipping timings, schedules of their workforce, and their warehousing space availability. In addition, with the insights gained from the analyzed data, manufacturers will be able to make a calculated pivot to start manufacturing products, such as face masks during the pandemic, that are in demand to bring in much-needed revenue to sustain, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the AI infrastructure market in the upcoming year.

AI Infrastructure Market, Key Players are

1. Intel Corporation (US)

2. NVIDIA Corporation (US)

3. IBM (US)

4. Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

5. Google (US)

6. Microsoft (US

7. Micron Technology (US)

8. Amazon Web Services (US)

9. CISCO (US)

10. Oracle (US)

11. ARM (UK)

12. Xilinx (US),

13. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

14. Dell (US)

15. HPE (US)

16. Habana Labs (Israel)

17. Synopsys Inc. (US).

18. Facebook

19. Xilinx

20. CiscoNutanix

21. Pure Storage

22. Hewlett-Packard

Key providers of the market such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Google LLC account for a significant share in the market. With larger requirement from AI infrastructure solution, various companies are establishing partnerships to increase artificial intelligence capabilities. For instance, in October 2020, IBM Corporation announced partnership with ServiceNow to help companies reduce operational risk and lower costs by applying artificial intelligence to automate IT operations. The solution is engineered to help IBM and ServiceNow clients realize deeper, artificial intelligence-driven insights from their data, create a baseline of a typical IT environment, and take succinct recommended actions on outlying behavior to help prevent and fix IT issues at scale.

