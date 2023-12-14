Rogers Sugar Responds To Union Rejection Of Global Proposal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the“Company” or“Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) today announced that the Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC) Local 8 representing workers at the Company's Vancouver refinery has rejected the latest global proposal by the Company.



The Company provided the following statement:

“Rogers Sugar has repeatedly communicated to the union that continuous operation at the Vancouver refinery is essential to preserve and create jobs, meet growing market demand, and to ensure the future of the plant. The status quo is simply not an option. Unfortunately, the parties have not been able to come to an agreement on the fact that, to survive in the long term, the plant needs to move to continuous operation.

We have put forward our best efforts to resolve the current impasse, including offering several improvements during negotiations. We are disappointed that an acceptable solution has not been found. Given the union bargaining committee's current position, at this time we are pausing negotiations.

We take our responsibility in supplying our customers very seriously. We are taking measures to find solutions that meet their ongoing requirements in the short term as well as in the longer term. There is an ample supply of white sugar in the market, and we have restarted the production of brown sugar in Vancouver.

We are operating the Vancouver refinery at a reduced capacity, and we have sufficient raw sugar on site to continue to do so until May 2024 if necessary.

Rogers Sugar remains fully committed to reaching a mutually agreeable resolution that secures a strong future for the plant and its employees, and returns the facility to full production as soon as possible. However, we are firm in our objective to support the long-term growth in the Canadian market which provides thousands of jobs in food manufacturing across Canada. We are hopeful that, by moving to continuous operation, the Vancouver plant can continue to be part of this long-term solution.”

Rogers Sugar is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc. (“ Lantic ”), and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic has been refining sugar for 135 years and operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the“Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the“Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of The Maple Treat Company (“ TMTC ”) and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in approximately fifty countries and are sold under various brand names. The Company's goal is to offer the best quality sugars and sweeteners to satisfy its customers.

