Sir Ronald Sanders Invited By President Of Guatemala For Discussion On Transition To New Government

WASHINGTON, USA – Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, Sir Ronald Sanders, has been invited to participate in the transition of government in Guatemala by the country's president, Dr Alejandro Giammettei.

Guatemala held presidential and general elections in June 2023, with run-off presidential elections on August 20. The presidential elections were won by Bernardo Arévalo of the Semilla party. However, while president Giammettei has pledged himself committed to a hand-over of the presidency and the government on January 14, 2024, there have been several attempts by the attorney-general and the public ministry to suspend Arévalo, and so disqualify him from taking office.

This issue has attracted the concern of the international community and has occupied the deliberations of the permanent council of the Organization of American States, under the presidency of ambassador Sanders.

In accepting president Giammettei's invitation to Guatemala, alongside OAS Secretary-General, Luis Almagro, Sir Ronald said:

“I have accepted the president's invitation because everything possible must be done to ensure that the will of the electorate of Guatemala is respected and upheld, consistent with democratic principles and the rule of law.”

Sir Ronald will visit Guatemala on 15 and 16 December 2023, meeting the president and other key players in the country in an effort to contribute to the successful and peaceful transfer of government on January 14, 2024.

