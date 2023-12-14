(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) -Analysis finds that fees for title insurance and settlement services are well below those of other costs charged to borrowers over the life of the mortgage loan-

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF ) , a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today published a study comparing the fees for title insurance and settlement services with other closing costs charged to borrowers when purchasing a home.





Titled“Missing the Forest for the Fees – An Analysis of the Regressivity and Closing Cost Significance of Title and Settlement Fees ,” the research points out the inaccurate conclusion drawn from Fannie Mae's 2021 study of borrower life-of-loan costs and details the more accurate differences in various costs over the life of a mortgage from Fannie Mae's own updated research in 2022. Title and settlement fees are less than 1 percent of the borrower's total life-of-loan costs.

“With affordability at historic lows and the prospect of homeownership seemingly out of reach for low- and moderate-income families, it's critical to evaluate the borrower's total life-of-loan costs,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American and author of the study.“Importantly, Fannie Mae's own research finds that title and settlement fees are neither regressive nor a significant component.”

© 2023 by First American.

