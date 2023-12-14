Comcast Donates $100,000 To Three Middle Tennessee Nonprofits To Support Tornado Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Company opening its Wi-Fi hotspots in impacted areas to help people connect

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MiddleTennessee –Comcast today announced it will provide $100,000 to three nonprofit organizations to support ongoing disaster relief and recovery efforts in Middle Tennessee following the recent tornadoes. Comcast will donate $50,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee , $25,000 to the United Way of Greater Nashville , and $25,000 to the United Way of Sumner County .





“We appreciate Comcast's contributions, which will go a long way toward helping area residents that were impacted by these devastating storms,” said Brian Hassett, CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville and Hal Cato, CEO of Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.“Comcast's generosity will help us continue to support local nonprofit organizations that provide food, medicine and other resources to impacted residents at this critical time.”

“We appreciate Comcast and its employees for their efforts in getting our communities back online as quickly as possible,” said Tennessee House Majority Leader William Lamberth.“We are grateful for the company's generous donations to local nonprofits which will be instrumental in our recovery efforts.”

“I'm proud and humbled by the outpouring of support for Nashville and Davidson County residents who were impacted by the storms,” said Metropolitan Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell.“Comcast and its local employees are a key part of our community, and I'm grateful for the ways everyone has stepped up to meet the needs of our neighbors in the last few days.”

Comcast working night and day to restore service in impacted areas

Comcast employees and contractors traveled from across the southeast to aid recovery efforts immediately after the tornado struck Middle Tennessee. The company has already restored service to the bulk of customers impacted by the storm. The team continues to work around the clock to repair the remaining damage to its network, especially in areas where the power is still out. Comcast is coordinating with local power companies and stands at the ready to make repairs once any down lines or poles are cleared and power is restored and it's safe to enter these areas. In the interim, Comcast has brought in hundreds of generators to power its network and help bring customers back online.

To help residents get connected in the interim, Comcast has opened its outdoor Wi-Fi hotspots throughout many of the impacted areas across Middle Tennessee. They are free to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers.

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone affected by the tornadoes in Middle Tennessee,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast's Regional Senior Vice President.“We know how critical it is to have reliable Internet and mobile connectivity as gateways to resources for relief, and we are grateful for our teammates who are working around the clock alongside emergency personnel to rebuild and restore these vital connections.”

These efforts are part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing resources and support to communities during times of unexpected need.

