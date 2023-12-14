Podcast: Havas Red On The Maturation Of Influencer Marketing

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Over the last decade or so, influencer marketing has matured to the point where today being a creator is considered a bona fide career built on rich relationships with agencies, brands and consumers (to say nothing of talent agents). In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, Red Havas' Kerry Anderson in the UK and Audrey Arbogast in the US discuss the evolution of influencer marketing and how the agency's new global practice devoted to the craft, Sway, helps clients drive authentic and engaging brand communications through influencers - and the important role best practices, data, social tools and measurement have in accomplishing that.





N/A View Agency