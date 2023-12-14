Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Zabukh (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Another group of
former internally displaced persons was sent to the village of
Zabukh of Lachin district, Trend reports.
Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3
residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on December
14.
At this stage, another 25 families (92 people) moved to the
village of Zabukh.
Zabukh residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude
to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from
occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the village of
Zabukh has been provided for 146 families - 567 people.
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107600752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.