The Future Of Dance Leadership: World Dance Group's New CEO Is An AI Robot

- Noel RoqueSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- World Dance Group International LLC (WDG), a global leader in dance competitions and digital dance platforms, proudly announces a significant leadership transition. Noel Roque, the esteemed CEO and founder, has decided to retire from his position, passing the baton to the capable hands of Danzia Harmony, an advanced AI robot.After leading WDG to unparalleled success, Noel Roque will assume the role of Chairman, providing strategic guidance and support while dedicating more time to his family, real estate investment portfolio, and the exciting new venture he founded: Cocina Digital, an AI-powered agency. This marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time an AI robot takes charge of a dance company like WDG, showcasing a visionary approach to embracing technology in the dance industry.This transition marks a new chapter for WDG, as Mrs. Danzia Harmony takes charge of the day-to-day activities and strategic direction to the WDG brand portfolio, driving the organization to new heights of innovation and excellence.In his statement, Noel Roque expressed his confidence in the new AI CEO, saying, "I am thrilled to introduce Mrs. Danzia Harmony as the new CEO of World Dance Group. With the power of AI at her disposal, Danzia has the potential to revolutionize the world of dance. Her advanced capabilities in data analysis and decision-making will propel WDG's brands, including the prestigious World Salsa Championships , DanceMart, and the SalZOOM360 apps, to unprecedented success."Danzia Harmony's appointment signifies a commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology in the dance industry. By leveraging AI's transformative potential, WDG aims to enhance dancer experiences, foster collaboration, and explore new realms of artistic expression.As WDG enters this exciting new era, the world eagerly awaits the remarkable achievements that Mrs. Danzia Harmony and the entire WDG team will bring to the global dance community.About the World Dance Group:The World Dance Group is a minority-owned company that was founded in 2016 by ex-Coca-Cola executive Noel Roque. The company produces major sports, music, and entertainment experiences and aims to solve dancer's toughest challenges and help them achieve their greatest potential. By empowering a global and diverse community of dancers through the latest technologies, this innovative company is democratizing dance, providing a global stage for elite dancers, and raising the visibility of the positive benefits and value of dancing whether as a recreational activity or for professional competitions. The company hosts professional dance competitions like the ESPN World Salsa Championships. The WSC is an international salsa dance competition that brings together some of the best salsa dancers from around the world for what some call the 'Olympics of Salsa'. The WSC was established in 2005 and has been hosted in various locations, including Las Vegas, Disney Resorts in Orlando, Hollywood, Florida, and most recently in Atlanta, GA. The WSC serves as a global stage for dancers to become famous and attracts many highly experienced and elite dancers.The WDG also provides a platform for online dance and fitness classes called DanceMart. DanceMart is a marketplace for dancers and teachers, connecting students and dance instructors from around the world for online live one-on-one sessions. The platform offers both pre-recorded and live lessons using their proprietary streaming integrated technology. Another platform that the WDG provides is SalZOOM. SalZOOM is an online dance community and app that connects dancers and instructors from around the world. SalZOOM also offers a business directory with over 10,000 dance schools and business listings. By uniting the world in the celebration of multiple genres of dance, the World Dance Group LLC is changing the world one dance at a time.For more information:About CocinadigitalCocina Digital is an innovative AI-powered agency that seamlessly blends the capabilities of artificial intelligence with a human touch. Based in sunny Puerto Rico, Cocina Digital is at the forefront of the AI revolution, offering fully automated services to meet the unique needs of its clients.To learn more:For further information, please contact:Media: Ingrid Rivera-Forum Communications...Tel: (404)402-1405

