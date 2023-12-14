Loretta Chen, Co-Founder And CEO Of Smobler Makes Top 10 Female Founder At UBS Female Founder Award 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Smobler , a leading metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore, is proud to announce that its Co-Founder and CEO, Loretta Chen, has been recognized as Top 10 female founder of the UBS Female Founder Award 2023 for her exceptional leadership and innovation in the Metaverse.Now in its third year, the UBS Female Founder Award focuses on honoring female start-up founders or c-suite executives in the fin-tech and enterprise tech space. The initiative addresses the funding gap highlighted in a 2021 UBS report, emphasizing the importance of providing equal opportunities for female entrepreneurs to innovate and contribute to the global economy.As a female founder, Chen has played a pivotal role in steering Smobler towards new heights of success. Her visionary leadership, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation have garnered attention within the industry.Says Chen,“This recognition is humbling and a real honor. My fellow founders are all incredible in their own right working in fields as diverse as empowering rural women in India to providing financing to African communities. At Smobler, we seek to enable digital asset creation, ownership and financial empowerment through gamification and the open Metaverse.”Today, Smobler is a pioneer and brand name in the Web3 and Metaverse space. With its three key business pillars in Metaverse development, phygital creation and blockchain gaming, the company has introduced a suite of world's first projects such as a Metaverse wedding, the Tools of Rock concert venue and a disability park with SG Enable, Singapore's focal agency for disability. It spearheads innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good, the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation, the leading project on the Cardano blockchain. Smobler is also curating a series of proprietary IPs such as 3VEREST, Cobbleland, Ichorium Wars and Aloha Surfer - all edutaining games that serve to engage, entertain and educate over three billion players worldwide.Smobler is backed by Brinc and The Sandbox , a portfolio company of Animoca Brands. It is additionally supported by UBS, InfoMedia Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), Enterprise Singapore, Plug and Play, German Entrepreneurship, ScaleUp inBrazil, and AWS.Find out more about the award here .

