NBU Reduces Key Policy Rate To 15%

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to reduce its key policy rate to 15%.

NBU Governor Andrii Pyshnyi said this at a briefing on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine decided to set its key policy rate at 15% from December 15, 2023," he said.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the key rate to 10% in January 2022. The key rate remained unchanged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. On June 3, 2022, the key rate was increased from 10% to 25%. It remained at this level for more than a year. On July 27, 2023, the rate was reduced to 22%, and from September 15, it was reduced to 20%. From October 27, 2023, the central bank decided to set the key policy rate at 16%.