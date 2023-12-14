N.Korea's Premier Holds Talks With Visiting Russian Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 15 (IANS) North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun has held talks with the Governor of Russia's far eastern region of Primorsky Krai, Pyongyang's state media said on Friday, amid speculation that North Korea is seeking to send workers to Russia to earn much-needed hard currency.

Kim and Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of the Russian region that borders North Korea, met in a comradely and amicable atmosphere at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on Thursday, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without elaborating.

Kozhemyako told a Russian news media outlet ahead of his visit that he will discuss ways to boost cooperation in the fields of tourism, trade and agriculture, Yonhap news agency reported.

There is speculation that the two sides may discuss the possible dispatch of North Korean workers to Russia, a move that is banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions imposed due to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

The National Intelligence Service, South Korea's spy agency, said Tuesday it has detected signs of North Korea seeking to send workers to Russia and is closely monitoring the situation.

Kozhemyako's visit came as the two nations have been strengthening their ties following the summit of the North's leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

--IANS

int/sha