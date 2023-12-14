Jury Awards $17.5 Million Against Access Services In Wrongful Death Of Disabled Rider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guillermo Aviles

Verdict Highlights Importance Of Proper Care In Los Angeles County's Paratransit Services, The Largest In The Nation

- Attorney Raphael JavidLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A Los Angeles jury on Tuesday found that the negligence of the nation's largest public paratransit provider, Access Services, led to the death of a disabled dialysis patient that the driver was supposed to assist all the way to his front door.Instead the driver left the Guillermo Aviles, who was fatigued from treatment, to collapse in the street. Aviles struck his head inside a pothole, rendering him quadriplegic, unable to speak or breathe on his own. He died from his injuries three months later. Aviles' family on Dec. 12 was awarded a jury verdict of $17.5 million in their wrongful death lawsuit against Access Services and its subcontractors.“Safety is of utmost importance, when you have a public agency in charge of transporting a vulnerable population,” said attorney Raphael Javid , of The Javid Trial Firm .“And in order for the public to be safe they have to take accountability for their mistakes,” Javid said.“Throughout this entire case Access Services never took accountability for their actions. The driver still works for Access today, even after a jury unanimously found that his negligence caused the death of Mr. Aviles. They've taken no measures to correct any failures or shortcomings that caused this accident.”Aviles, 61, was a father of seven. The retired MTA bus driver needed dialysis three times a week since 1999.On March 27, 2020, Aviles trusted Access Services to assist him all the way to his door after returning him from dialysis treatment. Instead, dashcam video from inside the van shows that Access driver Carlos Juarez Jr. left Aviles to shuffle down the ramp on his own, then put the man's backpack on the ground before closing the van door to drive off. The camera shows Aviles moving slightly forward, slowly bending over, then suddenly collapse.He suffered a catastrophic head injury when his head hit the inside of the pothole, which Long Beach had failed to repair despite a complaint made in 2019. Paramedics immediately placed him on life support. He died June 26, 2020.Access Services serves about three million passengers and 46 public agencies throughout Los Angeles County, with a current two-year budget of about $253 million. Service in Long Beach is provided by Gardena-based Global Paratransit Inc.In 2018, the Federal Transit Authority's ADA compliance review warned Access Services officials about problems with drivers. Their report found many drivers were confused or entirely ignorant of the federal procedures and requirement to take passengers from door-to-door.Access Services knew Aviles needed to be physically assisted; it was on his passenger profile. The only reason he used the van was so they would help him home and to his door, because dialysis often made him faint – a known side-effect of the treatment, Javid said.In trial, Access“tried to act as if these damning videos of the accident were business as usual, that it was normal, business as usual, which is pretty shocking,” Javid said.“Anyone who views the video doesn't need to be an expert to see the sequence of events, to recognize that something went wrong, and that this was far from a picture-perfect way of transporting disabled people.”Aviles et al v. Access Services et al (Case No: 20STCV33752) was filed April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles Superior Court. The Aviles family was represented by Raphael Javid and Andrew Talebi of The Javid Trial Firm PC, of Los Angeles.###The Javid Trial Firm PC focuses solely on trial advocacy and representing catastrophic victims of accidents for whom the path to justice is always the most difficult. The firm only accepts a limited number of cases at any given time so that each client's matter is handled with the attention, respect and priority it deserves.

