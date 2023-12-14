“Veterans Live Event” By MAWF Will Take Place On Dec 28Th At Xspace Studios, Burbank, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MAWF is excited to announce the launch of the "Veterans Live Event."The event will be happening on 12/28/23 from 5 PM to 9 PM at XSpace Studios in Burbank, CA. It is an event to honor the Veterans and to promote the well-being & care of the heroes.With this exclusive event for veterans, MAWF aims to show them appreciation for their service while having an amazing, unforgettable time at the unveiling of never-before-seen art by artist Mike McNeilly. Anyone in the world can attend the Veterans Live Event via a LIVE stream. Many of the Veterans from the VA in Brentwood will be in attendance at this first-of-its-kind event.With this live event, MAWF's goal is to raise awareness and money for the cause of helping Veterans receive the resources they need. MAWF has started a Massive Treasure Hunt throughout the city of Los Angeles. Artist Mike McNeilly donated $2.5 million of his original hand-painted works of art to help MAWF with its Guerilla Art Marketing Campaign all over Los Angeles. The marketing campaign will continue all month long up until the event.MAWF has also collaborated with ca, New Directions for Homeless Veterans at ndvets, and VeteranshomeLA.Samantha McNeilly from MAWF said,“We need to help our veterans. Our goal is to go so big that LA doesn't know what to do other than give us their attention. We can help the Veterans get the funds they need in a massive way. We want to invite you personally to the private party for the Veterans on the 28th of this month. If you can attend the event in person, great if not, you can still attend via the LIVE Stream Virtual Event.”MAWF is making a difference for those who fought for the country and its freedoms. With the help of attendees, MAWF aims to transform the Veterans Live Event into something special and bring a massive change that is needed to help the Veterans. MAWF would love to have everyone at the event, in person or virtually.Event Details:Event name: Veterans Live EventEvent Date: 12/28/23Event Time: 5 PM to 9 PMEvent Location: XSpace Studios in Burbank, CA, USARSVP at:For more details about the Veterans Live Event, reach out to Samantha McNeilly at ....To learn more about MAWF, visitWatch "The Art Experience Unveiling, By The Godfather of Street Art. Mike McNeilly" on Youtube:

