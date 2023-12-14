Global Dialogue In The AI New Era: VISCO Fosters A Next-Gen Universal Ecosystem For Entrepreneurship And Investment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From October 30th to November 5th 2023, VISCO hosted an international AI entrepreneurship and investment summit across North America and Asia Pacific

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VISCO's 2023 AI New Era Global Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit successfully concluded on November 5th. Since October 1st, this nearly month-long international AI venture capital and entreprenership event toured across Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing. The event has sparked widespread attention with over 100k enthusiasts. Over 1,800 renowned scholars, investors, entrepreneurs, artists and youth leaders from 10 countries in North America and Asia Pacific actively participated in forums, engaging in in-depth exchanges.Attendees represented over 100 prominent global corporations, investment institutions, top universities, such as Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Baidu, ByteDance, Character, China International Capital Corporation, DJI, Databricks, DeepMind, Google, Goldman Sachs, IDG, Inflection AI, JD, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Meta, Sf Technology, Shanghai Film Group, Xiaomi, Tiktok, Tencent, Visual China Group, as well as many other world-renowned universities and research institutions, such as Beijing University, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Harvard University, Hong Kong University, National University of Singapore, Seoul National University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Stanford University, Tsinghua University, University of Hong Kong, University of Southern California, University of Toronto and University of Tokyo, etc.The global event encompassed 18 forums across 3 major sections – seizing opportunities and overcoming challenges in popular AI-powered investment and entreprenership; empowering personal career developments and business growth with AI thinking and tools; applying AI technologies to address universal issues facing humanity – and involved the following 9 hottest topics.AI Models: Evolution and Future ChallengesAI Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Present and FutureAI Empowering Blockchain and Web3: Innovation and StartupsAI Enabling Talents: International Career Development Post-pandemicAI Empowering Family Businesses: Inheritance and InnovationAI Investors: Opportunities and ChallengesAI Elevating Entertainment Industry: Influencer Economy GrowthAI Empowering Women: Innovation and EntrepreneurshipAI Facilitating SMEs: International Business ExpansionBreaking new ground, VISCO's inaugural summit spearheaded a series of unprecedented firsts in 2023's global AI events1.The first pioneering international AI entrepreneurship and investment activity initiated by Asian youth entrepreneurs and investors2.The first summit held in a touring model across six global cities within one month, connecting front-runners from Silicon Valley, Wall Street, Hollywood and Asia Pacific3.The first to integrate the hottest AIGC art concept to showcase“Art + Business” possibilities in the AI era. Over 20 AIGC digital artworks gathered through a concurrent LA-Shanghai AIGC Art Exhibition4.The first to embed standup comedy in summit forums for insightful yet entertaining discussion, winning widespread acclaim5.The first to thoroughly manifest“Cross-Boundary Dialogue, Interdisciplinary Synergy” with influential figures from politics, business, arts alongside outstanding industry pioneers and rising AI talentsThe initiator and chairman is VISCO Co-Founder, Mr. Peng Zhao (aka Xiaorui), an active Asian serial entrepreneur and investor across North America and Asia Pacific. Mr. Zhao was awarded Outstanding Innovator by Hurun Global Rich List and North America Outstanding Young Chinese Leaders List. Adding up experiences as producer, host, author and actor, he has extensive liaisons with global visionaries from Silicon Valley, Hollywood, Wall Street, Greater China, Asia Pacific and beyond. Leveraging his exceptional capabilities in multi-industry integrating world-class resources across key markets globally, together with insights into future trends and the power of AI and Web3, he is fully committed to fueling continuous innovation and growth empowerment for partners worldwide."With the infinite possibilities of AI, we strive to converge ancient wisdom, modern commerce and frontier tech to shape a humanistic, inclusive, diverse and sustainable ecosystem for the future global business," said Mr. Peng Zhao.As the organizer of this event, VISCO is devoted to developing a future-oriented international ecosystem for innovation, entrepreneurship and investment in the new AI+Web3 era. Leveraging premier networks across the US, Canada, UK, Middle East, Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia, VISCO endeavors to discover the most forward-thinking and brightest talents and innovative startups globally, galvanize the most visionary investors and business leaders to co-build the ecosystem.VISCO promotes the industrialized application of cutting-edge technologies, especially AI, creates an integrated value chain encompassing upstream and downstream industry resources, incubates trailblazing companies of the future, empowers enterprises to achieve sustainable growth, helps entrepreneurs, especially minority founders to fulfill dreams, and advancing human civilization and social development.

