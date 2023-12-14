Africans In China Are Noo Saro-Wiwa's Black Ghosts

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Noo Saro-Wiwa is a celebrated Nigerian-born travel writer. Her latest book is Black Ghosts . It explores, with candor and compassion, the lives of several African economic migrants living in China – a group of people who are key to trade between the continents. As a scholar of African travel writing and mobility, among other fields, I read the book with keen interest and then asked Saro-Wiwa more about it.

Janet Remmington: Let's start with the title: Black Ghosts. And the subtitle which outlines your focus:“a journey into the lives of Africans in China.” In your opening chapter, you introduce the reader to the concept of the“black ghost,” which carries connotations of a negated, disdained or uneasy presence. This term even gets translated as“black devil” by users on WeChat, China's version of the social media platform WhatsApp. It makes for a disturbing introduction to Africans in China. But, as we read on, the reality is far more complex than the implied disavowal and racism. What have you been motivated to investigate through this travel book?

Noo Saro-Wiwa: I remember being amazed to hear that there was a sizeable African community in China. It's not a country I associate culturally with Africa. I wanted to see how Africans fit into a society that is known for its unprogressive views on race. Black people in countries like Brazil, the US and, to a lesser extent, the UK have always held currency in the cultural sphere despite our economic marginalization. But in China we don't have such purchase; therefore I was curious to see how they navigate that society.