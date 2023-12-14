(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By Dewey Grant. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News .

Social Media Marketing Strategies: Reaching Iraqi Audiences Effectively

Iraqi digital landscape is evolving rapidly, and even though there are plenty of limitations when marketing to Iraqi audiences, there is a way to reach this large and seriously untapped market. Of course, just like with any brand or product promotion, it is critical to understand your audience and, often, anticipate its buying needs.

Any business needs first to understand that social media plays a massive part in Iraqi marketing campaigns. Technically, the same can be said about any country, but Iraq's social media share of total Internet usage is over 75%. Still, this niche is not too overcrowded compared to Western countries - in 2023, the ad budget for Iraqi social media marketing campaigns was under $40 million - a trifle compared to the global budget of almost 300 billion.

So, what does a social media specialist need to know when approaching this market? Here are the top things you must understand to promote a brand to an Iraqi audience effectively.

Quick Overview of Iraqi Digital Landscape

As of January 2022, the number of social media users in Iraq already exceeded 28 million . This number keeps growing along with the country's digital infrastructure. And the growth is rapid - in 2021, only 9.3 million Iraqis had access to the Internet, according to the UN International Telecommunications Union. The key social media platforms that have gained massive popularity in Iraq are Facebook, X (former Twitter), and YouTube, so it makes sense to concentrate your marketing efforts on these sites before venturing onto other social channels. Here are the top tips that can help you effectively promote your message.

Create Tailored Content for Each Network

To fully elevate the power of social media, marketers should stop repurposing their content and start customizing it to each network they work with. Since Facebook, X, and YouTube are very different social channels, replaying the same tune across top Iraqi social channels will be difficult, even from a purely technical perspective.

From a marketing perspective, you should keep in mind that 28+ million social media accounts in Iraq do not necessarily mean the same number of individual users. And while it is essential to be consistent with the brand's message, engaging any audience effectively means creating different forms of content. You can go with practically anything on Facebook, from long blog posts to short videos and GIFs. The most heavily populated social site remains a primarily recreational platform, so if you want to inform a new audience about your brand, ensure you do so in a fun and entertaining manner.

If you want to get a little more serious, for example, share industry news, thought leadership articles, and market research results, you should go to X. Yes, that sounds counter-productive in the Western world, but the Iraqi audience primarily uses Twitter for news updates. So, keep your headlines short enough to fit into X character count, and do not forget to shorten the link URL to your detailed report.

YouTube, on the other hand, can help you combine both approaches. Depending on what best suits your business niche - entertaining or informing - you can create all sorts of videos to reach your target audience. But, of course, keep in mind that getting your target audience effectively depends on organic content creation - no matter if you are filming videos about pets or writing detailed industry reports, the success of any social media campaign primarily depends on your content quality, not just on setting up the proper demographic parameters in your Facebook or YouTube Ads.

Localizing Advertising Strategies for Iraq

Localization is the key to success in any marketing campaign. It involves understanding the local culture, language, and demographics to tailor marketing messages effectively. The surest way to reach an Iraqi audience is to collaborate with local agencies because often, successful social media campaigns are combined with local media channels, such as radio, television, and newspapers, thus allowing businesses to reach a wider audience and communicate in a way that resonates with Iraqi consumers.

Here, the best approach is to hire a local marketing company - you can search the top media agencies in Iraq or, even better, use professional business directories. The main perk of going with the second option is that you can instantly access the relevant contact data of all decision-makers, be those Lucid Source employees , Suncode staff, or any other agency you prefer.

Another tip to enhance local connections with Iraqi advertisers is to participate in business events and conferences when possible. Of course, this is a long-term strategy, but you can never go wrong with real-time networking.

Always Research Relevant Trends

Relevance is the key when crafting content for any social network or demographics. Content is supposed to be informative, engaging, and valuable to the target audience, which implies regular research. Engagement is equally important when it comes to social media marketing in any country and community. Again, working with local agencies, even remotely, can significantly help. Still, it is also possible to manage social media campaigns without attracting the locals - the same principle of regular posting, engaging the audience through comments, and starting discussions apply to any demographics on social media. More importantly, monitoring the comment section in your Facebook feed is the surest way to learn about all relevant trends in a given community. So, it's definitely a win-win situation here.

Look for an Optimal Posting Schedule

Even users who aren't tired of social media can forget about a brand if the brand does not consistently remind them of its products. The good question is - what is the optimal posting schedule? Sadly, there is no universal answer here - a lot depends on your target audience and the social media platform - X posts, obviously, have a very short lifespan, Facebook posts stay in the feed for a while longer, and YouTube videos have no expiration date at all. That is, you need to strike a balance between frequency and quality, which can generally be achieved by closely monitoring your marketing campaigns - through website analytics, social media insights, and customer feedback.

Influencer Marketing Works in Iraq

Influencer marketing is one of the best ways to engage audiences on social media. Almost 80% of Western businesses already invest in sponsored influencer posts and are reaping generous rewards - especially when it comes to collaborating with micro-influencers. Unlike celebrity content that looks too much like a flashy ad, recommendations from mid-scale influencers are seen as peer advice. This makes them so useful because we, humans, still rely on word-of-mouth with our purchase decisions. In the West, Instagram is one of the top platforms for generating engagement and revenue with this tactic, but Facebook and YouTube follow close behind. Leveraging the power of influencer-generated content in Iraq can become a real game changer in building your social media marketing strategy.

Bottom Line: Embrace Opportunities

This overview should help you understand the digital landscape in Iraq and tailor marketing strategies to reach target audiences in this country effectively. While Iraqi digital advertising is still in its early stages, businesses can embrace opportunities by adopting a growth mindset. There is much room for growth, and one can experiment with different marketing strategies to meet one's business objectives.

