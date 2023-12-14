Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th December 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,563.1 6.1% 71.7% RSISX USD Index 1,537.0 6.1% 98.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 18,549.7 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 14.1 # of Traded Companies 58 Traded Shares (mn)/d 25,389 # of Companies (Up) 10 Total Trades (#/d) 3,346 # of Companies (Down) 30 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,061 # of Companies (Not changed) 18 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,440 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 5 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 6

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 6.800 36.0% -0.7% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1.160 14.9% 100.0% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.560 12.0% 47.4% Economy Bank BEFI 0.200 11.1% 11.1% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 3.590 10.8% 232.4% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 20.000 -17.7% 40.8% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.550 -8.3% 14.6% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.360 -6.7% -26.3% Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.380 -5.0% -43.3% National Company for Tourism Inv. HNTI 11.000 -4.3% 7.0% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) National Islamic Bank BNAI 8,989.6 6,810.3 48.5% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 2,877.0 2,179.5 15.5% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1,957.0 1,482.6 10.6% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 1,323.8 1,002.9 7.1% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 626.2 474.4 3.4%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,920 16,183.0 12,259.9 87.2% Industry 656 863.7 654.3 4.7% Telecom 223 626.2 474.4 3.4% Agriculture 270 583.1 441.8 3.1% Services 154 199.5 151.1 1.1% Hotels&Tourism 106 90.6 68.7 0.5% Insurance 17 3.5 2.7 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,346 18,549.7 14,052.8 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange

A cross transaction occurred on 18.0 bn shares of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) on Dec. 12, valued at IQD9.0 bn and corresponding to 7.2% of BNAI's capital.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Al -Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) resumed trading on Dec. 11 after holding its AGM on Dec. 2 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and deciding to distribute IQD0.02453 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 1.4% dividend yield. Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) resumed trading on Dec. 14 after holding its AGM on Dec. 5 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements. The bank postponed increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting Dec. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 19 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through rights and bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) starting Dec. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 14 to discuss and approve 2021 & 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, adopting the cumulative voting method, electing seven original and seven alternative board members, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) starting Dec. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 14 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Dec. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 24 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

The post Iraq Stock Market Report first appeared on Iraq Business News .