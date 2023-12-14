Mango Power Announces Steep Discounts On High-End Solar Generators And Accessories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Mango Power's Holiday sale is a golden opportunity to acquire otherwise expensive high-end solar generators. Ultimately, by making a purchase that utilizes renewable energy, you can become a part of the clean energy revolution, contributing to a more sustainable future for all.”
- Mango PowerCITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its holiday promotions, Mango Power is offering up to 52% discounts on several of its best-selling items so that more people can afford a high-end power solutions. Ultimately, by making a purchase that utilizes renewable energy, you can become a part of the clean energy revolution, contributing to a more sustainable future for all.
The Mango Power E is a portable off-grid power unit with an impressive 3.5kWh battery capacity and 3kW output. You can increase the capacity and output by connecting two units, which would give you 14kWh capacity and 6kW output, effortlessly supporting all high-wattage appliances, including air conditioners and washing machines. It only takes 1.5 hours to be fully charged and can be charged in multiple ways including solar, grid, and generator.
Capacity: 3.5kWh-14kW
AC output Power: 3kW-6kW
Max Solar Charging: 2000W; Max AC Charging: 3000W
Extreme Adaptability: thrives in -20°C to 60°C (-4°F - 140°F)
Quick Charging 100%: 1.5 hours
Deal 1: Mango Power E
Regular Price: $4250
Sale Price: $2299
Available: Dec 7th -Jan 3rd
Buying Link: Click Here
Deal 2: Solar Generator Kit
Solar Generator Kit: Mango Power E *1 + 200W Solar Panel *2
Regular Price: $5499
Sale Price: $2999
Available: Dec 7th -Jan 3rd
Buying Link:
Deal 3: 240V Power Kit
240V Power Kit: Mango Power E *2 + mSocket Pro *1
Regular Price: $8799
Sale Price: $4199
Available: Dec 7th -Jan 3rd
Buying Link:
