Mango Power Announces Steep Discounts On High-End Solar Generators And Accessories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mango Power's Holiday sale is a golden opportunity to acquire otherwise expensive high-end solar generators.

- Mango PowerCITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its holiday promotions, Mango Power is offering up to 52% discounts on several of its best-selling items so that more people can afford a high-end power solutions. Ultimately, by making a purchase that utilizes renewable energy, you can become a part of the clean energy revolution, contributing to a more sustainable future for all.The Mango Power E is a portable off-grid power unit with an impressive 3.5kWh battery capacity and 3kW output. You can increase the capacity and output by connecting two units, which would give you 14kWh capacity and 6kW output, effortlessly supporting all high-wattage appliances, including air conditioners and washing machines. It only takes 1.5 hours to be fully charged and can be charged in multiple ways including solar, grid, and generator.Capacity: 3.5kWh-14kWAC output Power: 3kW-6kWMax Solar Charging: 2000W; Max AC Charging: 3000WExtreme Adaptability: thrives in -20°C to 60°C (-4°F - 140°F)Quick Charging 100%: 1.5 hoursDeal 1: Mango Power ERegular Price: $4250Sale Price: $2299Available: Dec 7th -Jan 3rdBuying Link: Click HereDeal 2: Solar Generator KitSolar Generator Kit: Mango Power E *1 + 200W Solar Panel *2Regular Price: $5499Sale Price: $2999Available: Dec 7th -Jan 3rdBuying Link:Deal 3: 240V Power Kit240V Power Kit: Mango Power E *2 + mSocket Pro *1Regular Price: $8799Sale Price: $4199Available: Dec 7th -Jan 3rdBuying Link:

Ruben Rodriguez

Mango Power

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube