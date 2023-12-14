Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP) Pipeline Review 2023: Approved Drugs And Drug Candidates In Research And Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TSLP Pipeline Review" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This product provides basic information on approved drugs and drug candidates in research and development targeting

thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) or its receptor (TSLP-R).

Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP) is a cytokine that is a key driver of the inflammatory response in major allergic and inflammatory diseases, such as asthma, where disruption of TSLP signaling has been clinically validated as an effective therapeutic strategy. TSLP is implicated in the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis, asthma and other eosinophilic and Th2 immune-related diseases.

TSLP signaling is one of the first events in the inflammatory cascade stimulated by allergens, viruses, and other triggers. TSLP signaling activates downstream targets such as IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, IL-17 and IgE.

Because TSLP is a target upstream in the inflammatory cascade, there is opportunity to address disease at its root, prior to the influence of other disease-related cytokines. Blocking the TSLP receptor presents an opportunity for a single treatment to impact the drivers of multiple pathological inflammatory processes across a broad set of diseases.

This product consists of:



Competitors described in a tabular format covering drug code/INN, target(s)/MoA, class of compound, territory of main competitor, indication(s) & R&D stage.

Project History with link to source of information (press release, homepage, abstracts, presentations, annual reports etc). One-month online access to the publisher's database for TSLP inhibitors (prerequisite: access to internet).

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: g

SOURCE Research and Markets