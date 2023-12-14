Love To Speak French And Creative Writing Land The Sweetest Paid Foodie Kid Gig

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrate Paris in LA; Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Paid Gig for Kids who love to speak French and creative writing.

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.

In March 2020, Recruiting for Good inspired fun foodie project for kids to review 100 dishes in LA. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #goodfoodinthehood

Recruiting for Good created and runs The Sweetest Gigs; preparing kids for tomorrow's jobs

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs a meaningful kid work program; teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. R4Good generates proceeds to fund and create social community services (sweet solutions) for professionals/kids that improve the quality of life.It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Foodie Gig for Kids who love to speak French, and creative writing.Kids that land the sweet paid gig 'Celebrate Paris in LA ;' write foodie reviews in French and earn gift cards for beauty, foodie, and shopping.Parents and grandparents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund the sweet paid gig for their kid.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Our sweet French gig is for five exceptionally talented kids. Kids can start working on gigs in Summer 2024 for 10 weeks (a sweet gig, every week); or work every month for a year (10 gigs) starting in Summer 2024!"AboutThe Sweetest French Gig in LA for exceptionally talented foodie kids who love creative writing is perfectly designed for sweet 5th and 6th graders. Kids who land The Sweet Gig; are assigned personal mentors to help create meaningful content. Kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. For parents and grandparents who love to help their kids land the paid gig visit . Our Sweet Gigs are the only paid learning experience that teaches kids to love work and prepare for life!Before starting, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Sweet Founder Carlos Cymerman attended Grad School to become a Marriage & Family Counselor. And worked for 10 years as a teacher. Over the course of the last 15 years, Carlos continued his education and leadership development by creating sweet community services/solutions that make a lasting impact (Girls Design Tomorrow, Mom & Me Lunch, Our Moms Work, The Foodie Co-Op, The Sweetest Gigs, We Find Your Plus One, We Party for Good, and Men Kickass). Something for everyone.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram