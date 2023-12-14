Shine Convicted Of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide: Win For O'toole And Barrett

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) JEFFERSON, OH, UNITED STATES , December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, the office of Colleen M. O'Toole, Ashtabula County Prosecutor, with the Assistance of APA Gene Barrett was successful in the case of Tyler Shine.



State of Ohio v. Tyler Shine: Case NO. 2023 CR 320, Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas, Ashtabula County, OH; 25 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson, OH 44047.



Shine was found guilty at a bench trial of all counts-- finding guilt on F-2 Aggravated Vehicular Homicide for causing the death of Zachary Green while operating a motor vehicle recklessly, and with an expired driver's license. Shine was also found guilty of 2 counts Aggravated Vehicular Assault F-4 for causing serious physical harm to Jordan Utt and William Baxter for operating a motor vehicle recklessly.



This case stemmed from a motor vehicle crash which occurred April 23, 2022 on US Highway 322 Eastbound and OH State Route 45, Colebrook Township, Ashtabula County Ohio.



The car driven by Ms. Utt with passengers William Baxter and Zachary Green were East on US 322 waiting to turn left onto North State Route 45 around 5:00 PM. Ms. Utt was stopped yielding the right of way to a West bound vehicle on US 322. While Ms. Utt's car was stationary with turn light on a pick-up truck driven by Tyler Shine who was moving East on US 322 collided into the rear of Utt's vehicle at 45 to 55 miles per hour according to testimony.



Utt's car was rocketed forward through the intersection causing the westbound vehicle to take evasive action. The rear seat passenger in Utt's vehicle Zachary Green, was taken to UH Geauga Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries 6 months later.



The Judge determined that Shine was operating his truck recklessly due to testimony indicating that the truck had brake issues, Shine was driving at highway speeds knowing of the brake issues, that Shine had noted the Utt car in front of him indicating a turn, that Shine while approaching the intersection looked down to his cell phone to see who was calling him for about 4 seconds, when Shine looked up he was very close to the Utt car and slammed on his brakes resulting in the crash.



The office of Colleen M. O'Toole is dedicated to seeking justice for all victims of crime and their families.

