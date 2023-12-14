Camfil Joins Forces With Raiven To Enhance Access To Clean Air Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, US, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration and clean air solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with Raiven, a leading purchasing and supply chain management platform for contractors and facility managers. This partnership brings together the expertise of Camfil in air quality solutions and the innovative technology-driven approach of Raiven, enabling contractors and building engineers to access clean air products and services more efficiently than ever before.As environmental concerns and indoor air quality become increasingly critical for businesses across the globe, Camfil is committed to providing state-of-the-art filtration solutions that contribute to cleaner, healthier air. Raiven's marketplace aligns perfectly with Camfil's mission to make clean air accessible to all by streamlining the purchasing process and creating a one-stop platform for businesses to find the best in air filtration products and services, as well as all equipment, supplies, and materials.KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CAMFIL AND RAIVEN PARTNERSHIP:. Simplified Procurement: Raiven's advanced platform simplifies the purchasing process, making it easier for businesses to discover, evaluate, and purchase Camfil's air filtration solutions seamlessly.. Access to Expertise: Through this partnership, customers can access Camfil's extensive knowledge and guidance in air quality management, ensuring they make the best choices for their specific needs.. Innovative Technology: Raiven's marketplace leverages cutting-edge technology to provide a user-friendly experience that saves time and enhances efficiency for contractors and facility managers to make the best purchasing decision.. Wider Product Range: Customers will have access to Camfil's full range of air filters, air purifiers, and clean air solutions, all conveniently available through Raiven's platform.“Indoor Air Quality has become increasingly important to large facilities as the pandemic has highlighted the importance of clean air in safeguarding our health. That's why we're so excited to add Camfil and their IAQ products to our marketplace.” – Brett Knox, Raiven CEOABOUT CAMFIL:Camfil is a global leader in air filtration with more than five decades of experience in delivering clean air solutions to various industries. They are dedicated to improving the air quality in both indoor and outdoor environments, making the world a safer and healthier place.ABOUT RAIVEN:Raiven is an innovative purchasing and supply chain management platform for contractors and facility managers dedicated to connecting businesses with trusted suppliers across various industries. Their platform leverages technology and data to streamline purchasing, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.For more information about Camfil and their clean air solutions, please visitFor further details about Raiven and their innovative purchasing & supply chain management platform, visit .

