Princess Salma Takes Part At Fifht Airdrop Of Medical Supplies To Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF), in alignment with Royal directives, said that a Jordanian Royal Air Force aircraft successfully completed the fifth airdrop of critical medical supplies to the Jordanian field hospital Gaza /76 in the strip.HRH Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, a First Lieutenant in the Royal Jordanian Air Force, was among the crew of the aircraft, which was flying under royal directives.Boxes containing medical and therapeutic supplies were unloaded by the aircraft crew, ensuring the hospital's operations were uninterrupted.In order to relieve the people of Gaza Strip from the harsh conditions they face due to the ongoing Israeli war raging in the Strip, the Armed Forces have confirmed that they will continue to offer various forms of support and assistance to the people living there.