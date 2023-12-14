“Historic Day” - Kuleba Shares Excitement Over European Council Decision On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The decision made by the leaders of European Union member states to launch negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the EU marks a new beginning for Ukraine and all of Europe.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reflected on the move via the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.
“What a historic day! One emotion dominates: everything was not in vain. The decision to open Ukraine's EU accession talks is a new beginning for Ukraine and all of Europe. I thank the EU and all leaders for keeping their word. I also congratulate Moldova and Nicu Popescu (foreign minister of Moldova – ed.),” the minister posted. Read also:
European Council agrees to open EU accession
negotiations with Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 14, European Council President Charles Michel said leaders of EU member states had reached an agreement on the launch of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on the nations' accession to the European Union.
MENAFN14122023000193011044ID1107600540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.