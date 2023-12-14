Following Euco Decision On Launch Of Accession Talks, Zelensky Thanks Michel For His Faith In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine thanked European Council President Charles Michel for his leadership, efforts, and faith in Ukraine.
This is stated on Zelensky's posting on X , Ukrinform reports.
"I was glad to receive news on the European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine personally from European Council President Charles Michel. Dear Charles, I thank you for your leadership, your efforts and your faith in Ukraine!" wrote Zelensky. Read also:
European Council
agrees to open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 14, European Council President Charles Michel said leaders of EU member states had reached an agreement on the launch of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on the nations' accession to the European Union.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was a historic day that marked“a new beginning” for Ukraine and all of Europe.
