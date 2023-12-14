European Council Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Ukraine - EU Summit Conclusions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Council, whose two-day summit is taking place in Brussels, adopted conclusions on Ukraine on the first day of its work, as well as the expansion of reforms, which reflect the EU's official position of unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and on the way to EU membership.

The corresponding document was published on the website of the European Council , Ukrinform reports.

"The European Council reiterates its resolute condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of the UN Charter, and reaffirms the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression... and confirms the European Union's unwavering commitment to continue to provide strong political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes," the document reads.

The conclusions adopted by the heads of state and government of the EU member states emphasize that the EU and its members will continue to respond to Ukraine's urgent military and economic needs. In particular, the European Council insists on the importance of timely, predictable, and substantial military aid to Ukraine, in particular through the European Peace Facility and the EU Military Assistance Mission, as well as through direct bilateral aid from member states.

The European Council stressed the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of missiles and ammunition, in particular, within the framework of the initiative to supply 1 million artillery rounds, and to provide Ukraine with more air defense capabilities.

In this context, the leaders of the EU countries instructed the EU Council to intensify efforts to reform the European Peace Facility, and to further increase its funding, based on the proposals of the EU High Representative.

"The European Union and its Member States remain committed to contributing, for the long-term and together with partners, to security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine to defend itself, resist destabilisation efforts and deter acts of aggression in the future. Following the report by the High Representative, the European Council discussed the EU's future security commitments to Ukraine. It invites the High Representative and Member States to take work forward in the Council. The European Council will remain seized of the matter," the summit's conclusions emphasize.

EU leaders separately emphasized that military assistance and security commitments will be provided with full respect for the security and defense policies of individual member states, and will take into account their security and defense interests.

"In the face of continued Russian attacks against Ukraine's civil and critical infrastructure, the European Union and its Member States will intensify the provision of further humanitarian and civil protection assistance to Ukraine, as well as assistance to ensure the resilience of its energy sector through the winter. Moreover, the European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine's repair, recovery and reconstruction, in coordination with international partners, including the demining process and psychosocial rehabilitation," the document emphasizes.

The leaders emphasized that the European Union and its member states will continue intensive global efforts and cooperation with Ukraine and partners from all regions of the world to ensure the widest possible international support for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, as well as for the key principles and tasks of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, in view of the holding of the Global Peace Summit in the future.

As reported earlier, a European Council summit is taking place in Brussels. The leaders of the EU countries are considering decisions of historic significance for Ukraine. Tonight, the European Council approved the decision to launch negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova regarding future membership, and continues the discussion of the proposal to create a Ukraine Facility in the amount of EUR 50 billion in the revised EU long-term budget for 2024-2027.