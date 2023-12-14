Naftogaz Starts Developing Decarbonization Strategy - CEO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group is starting a decarbonization strategy development.
Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said this in post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"This is a conscious approach to the environment where we live. The future of our gas exports to the EU also directly depends on how responsibly we will approach its production, storage and transportation, as there are clear standards and requirements for this. This is not a declarative statement," he said. Read also:
Chernyshov: Naftogaz
Group will invest in solar and wind energy projects even during war
All divisions and subsidiaries of Naftogaz Group will work on the development of the strategy.
According to Chernyshov, the Group will have a specific action plan with an assessment of the current state, goals, financing options, and timelines for their implementation.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Naftogaz Group decided to invest in solar and wind energy projects in 2023 and 2024.
