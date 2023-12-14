Pulsiam Announces Newest Client, LA Fashion District BID

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LA Fashion District Business Improvement District (FDBID) is live with SafetyNet One

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Pulsiam is thrilled to announce its newest customer LA Fashion District Business Improvement District (FDBID). They are live with their SafetyNet® One implementation, and Pulsiam could not be more excited to welcome them to the team.

LA Fashion District Business Improvement District Team using SafetyNet One

Pulsiam is proud to add the FDBID to its client list. The BID is a private, nonprofit corporation created and maintained by property owners. The BID's purpose is to serve the LA Fashion District community including businesses, employees, residents, visitors, and more by providing a clean, safe, and friendly place to work, shop, live, and do business.

Ivan Villegas, Director of Operations for FDBID, noted, "The Fashion District BID receives an average of 17,000 calls for service each month. We needed a platform that could streamline the workflow and track each call's progress with ease. SafetyNet® One has achieved this and surpassed the expectations we had of its capabilities. The same can be said for Pulsiam's team who, from the very beginning, were supportive and always ready to help with any requests we may have. They have truly become an extended part of our BID family, and we are glad to have partnered with them."

Holly Blanks, Pulsiam's Director of Business Development, met with the BID team in person a few days after going live. "The Fashion District team is a passionate group of professionals. We are proud to join them in support of their mission to better the lives of business owners, employees, and residents all of whom call the Fashion District home."

About Pulsiam

Pulsiam has been a pillar of the public safety and security industry for more than 35 years, and our scalable, reliable products support over 100 million people.

We pride ourselves on long-term relationships with our clients (some lasting over 30 years); innovative solutions leveraging emerging technologies; the multiple free enhancements to our products that we provide each year; partnerships with industry leaders; and unparalleled 24x7x365 support.

We are the primary incident management vendor for most of the country of Mexico and are committed to expanding our presence in Latin America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

About The LA Fashion District Business Improvement District (BID)

As Los Angeles' first property-based BID, we have pioneered a collaborative effort among area stakeholders that continues to foster a clean, safe, and vibrant environment for everyone who experiences the district. We are promoting increased business activity, enhancing property values, and attracting further investment in the area.

Contact Information

Holly Blanks

Director of Global Business Development

[email protected]

(310) 691-8126

SOURCE: Pulsiam

View the original press release on newswire.