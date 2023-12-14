Check-Cap Board Of Directors Issues Letter To Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISFIYA, Israel, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check-Cap, Ltd. (the“Company” or“Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK) today issued the following letter from its Board of Directors to its shareholders and to the investment community:



Dear Check-Cap Shareholders,

The Board of Directors wishes to inform shareholders and the broader investment community that on December 12, 2023, Check-Cap won a motion filed by Symetryx in Israeli court, with the Court rejecting all claims raised by Symetryx, including those purportedly related to a personal interest or conflict of interest of Check Cap's Board of Directors in the Keystone business combination.

With this letter, Check-Cap is correcting the false and misleading statements published by Symetryx in its press release on December 13, 2023.

The Economic Department of the Haifa District Court on December 12, 2023, rejected each and every claim raised by Symetryx, including any claim of potential conflict of interest of the Check-Cap Board of Directors in the approval of the Keystone – Check-Cap business combination, and ordered Symetryx to pay Check-Cap's expenses incurred in connection with the legal proceeding in the amount of NIS 15,000. Symetryx failed to disclose this information in its press release.



Symetryx also claimed incorrectly that Yuval Yanai, one of the current Check-Cap Board members, was a board member of Minerva Surgical and Exalenz Biosciences with which the current Chairman of Keystone was associated as an investor or CEO. Mr Yanai was not a Board member or affiliated with either company in any way. Though Board membership on another company does not necessitate a conflict of interest, it is a direct example of false and misleading information published by Symetryx.



Check Cap's Board of Directors wants to remind the Check-Cap shareholders that the Board conducted a robust independent process that was undertaken with Ladenburg, a reputable investment bank, while reaching out to over 150 companies to receive 42 formal bids prior to selecting Keystone as the best merger partner.

In addition, ISS, the leading independent research company, also evaluated and confirmed the process and independence of the Check-Cap Board of Directors. ISS recommends that shareholders vote for the Keystone transaction and for the re-election of the current members of the Check-Cap Board of Directors.

Regards,

Check-Cap Board of Directors

About Keystone Dental Group

Keystone Dental is a global commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing end-to-end tooth replacement solutions for dental practitioners. Headquartered inIrvine, California, and with research and development and manufacturing sites inCaesarea, IsraelandMelbourne, Australia, Keystone Dental markets its products worldwide. Keystone Dental's product portfolio includes proprietary offerings such as its innovative implant systems Genesis Active, MolarisTM and Prima PlusTM that offer unique solutions to dental practitioners. In addition, Keystone Dental also offers an attractive dental implant value brand in Paltop, and a well-regarded portfolio of biomaterials mainly sold under the DYNA brand. Keystone Dental acquired Implant Solutions Pty Ltd ("Osteon") in 2021, adding a comprehensive portfolio of prosthetic solutions on implants and digital workflow capabilities, not least of which is the groundbreaking Nexus iOS digital workflow solution for restoring the fully edentulous patient. For more information, refer to .

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC)screening through the introduction of C-Scan®, a screening test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer and enable early intervention and cancer prevention. C-Scan is an investigational device and is not available for sale in the United States.

About ISS

ISS governance offerings include objective corporate governance research and recommendations, as well as end-to-end proxy voting solutions. Institutional investor clients have long turned to ISS to apply their corporate governance views, identify environmental, social, and governance risk, and manage their complete proxy voting needs on a global basis.

