(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Staunch Moderates(R) Announces Academy Voting for Their Extended "Mission Peace" Campaign "Bigfoot FYC" December 14th -18th 2023

Aspen, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Staunch Moderates® announces the expansion of "Bigfoot" FYC Campaign to Promote Mission Peace Documentary and Academy voting for the shortlists for feature documentary and other categories starting December 14th and closing December 18th 2023.







Greg T. Simmons

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The low-budget documentary feature chronicles the 2020 formation and roll-out of the intellectual and philosophical movement Staunch Moderates ® has been captivating audiences with its unconventional approach, which is reflected in the current FYC Campaign. The film's mission is to share the philosophy of the movement to practice and promote political moderation both nationally and globally. The Mission Peace documentary premiered at the Culver City Film Festival last December and has since played at nearly twenty film festivals.







Greg T. Simmons, Staunch The Bigfoot, Lou Ferrigno

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The unusual FYC Campaign features their unmistakable Bigfoot mascot. On the first of December, the entertainment company hosted an event to celebrate the launch of the Mission Peace Billboard, which was attended by many high-profile guests, with one of the biggest stars being Bigfoot himself, a/k/a "Staunch."







Staunch The Bigfoot

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



As the Awards campaign for feature documentaries reaches a fever pitch ahead of guild voting which is taking place in the coming weeks, the producers of Staunch Moderates® : The Mission Peace Documentary are doing all they can to get their dark horse candidate acknowledged, including the collective efforts of their Bigfoot mascot. In December, the company erected three billboards in New York City and Los Angeles. The unveiling and lighting event for the flagship Sunset Boulevard billboard brought out a multitude of celebrity guests, which included many of the documentary's high-profile subjects, in attendance.







Mission Peace billboard in La Brea & Wearing, LA

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



In addition to more traditional methods of garnering exposure, the documentary's director and the Staunch Moderates Movement's founder Greg T. Simmons has utilized a series of "Bigfoot" sightings. The Bigfoot mascot of the movement is an eight-foot tall, boombox-toting DJ dubbed "Staunch" and there have been a number of 2023 sightings in downtown Aspen, Las Vegas, and Palm Springs. He's been seen skiing down Aspen Mountain, and at the Snowmass Mall & Village in the Highlands. These sightings were to help promote "Mission Peace" and to lobby within the community for a spot in the 2023 Aspen Film Festival.

The multi-faceted campaign, driven by the Bigfoot Mascot, "Staunch" and a full range of entertainment including a YouTube channel; a Grammy-nominated multi-genre hip-hop band; an 18-episode one-hour radio show; and a comprehensive social media footprint that includes nearly 150 million views and streams of Staunch Moderates content.

About Staunch Moderates and Mission Peace

Staunch Moderates® is centered around a common-sense philosophy to set differences aside and find common middle ground. It's been established with the aim of encouraging people to evaluate, negotiate, compromise, and make decisions that will result in more equitable solutions. They pride themselves on both domestic and international membership. Staunch Moderates was established with the dual goal of mitigating divisiveness in modern society and striving for both national and world peace.

Personalities featured in Mission Peace: The Staunch Moderates Documentary include Gregory T. Simmons (Staunch Moderates Founder, Writer/Director/Producer and other celebrities.

As the movement grows, notable figures such as artist and writer Oliwia Szczekot have joined the movement for peace. Her collaboration with the group brings added credibility and further enhances its reach and influence.

Follow Staunch Moderates:



YouTube

Facebook

TikTok

Vimeo

Media contact:

Edward Lozzi & Associates PR- ...

310-922-1200

Bigfoot and Billboards Highlight #FYC Campaign for MISSION PEACE: The Staunch Moderates Documentary

To view the source version of this press release, please visit