(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Jasper in January Festival Promises Unique Adventures, Apres Dining, Concert Series Jasper's biggest and best winter festival is happening Jan. 12-28, 2024

Jasper, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - The renowned Jasper in January festival is back to kick off the new year with amazing skiing, cultural experiences, live entertainment and lots of winter wonder. From January 12-28, 2024, the beloved mountain town of Jasper will be aglow to celebrate the lighter side of winter. This year marks the festival's 35th anniversary and offers an eclectic mix of activities suitable for families, adventure seekers, art enthusiasts, and everyone in between. Highlights of the 2024 festival include:

Outdoor Adventures

Marmot Basin ski resort will run demo days and avalanche awareness on the mountain, where panoramic views await on many of its 90+ runs. Also happening: a pond hockey tournament, fat biking tours, ice climbing, guided snowshoe hikes, a polar plunge and more! The Pyramid Winter Fête will have skating, sleigh rides and a hot chocolate bar that's perfect for families.

Delicious Cuisine

Experience mountain cuisine at its finest with exclusive menus, delicious dishes and irresistible specials. Gather a group for Poutine Showdown or samples wines from around the world at Wine in Winter. The fun continues with Whiskey, Wine and Hops: The Ultimate Apres, and Sunday Supper Club, a taste of the alpine against a backdrop of live music.

Cultural Experiences

Dive into Jasper's unique spirit with the festival-exclusive Theatre Tour, the live music series "After Dark", and Mountain Malanka - a Ukrainian New Year's celebration of winter culture, food, music, and dance. Finally, party like it's 1989 at the famous Street Party with fireworks.







To really fit in with the locals, wear your favourite toque! Discover why our chilliest months are also our most unforgettable and bring in the new year at the Jasper in January Festival. For more information about the Jasper in January Festival, including a full schedule of events, please visit our website at jasper/january .

