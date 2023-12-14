(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Automakers and Automotive Dealers to Highlight Concerns on Parliament Hill Federal Zero-Emission Vehicle Sales Targets Must Address Vehicle Affordability and Charging Infrastructure

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - WHAT: Canada's leading automotive industry associations express concerns regarding the federal government's mandated sales target for zero-emission vehicles, citing profound concerns about affordability and infrastructure.

WHO:

Tim Reuss, CEO, Canadian Automobile Dealers Association

Brian Kingston, President, CEO Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association

David Adams, President, CEO Global Automakers of Canada

Huw Williams, Spokesperson, Canadian Automobile Dealers Association

WHEN & WHERE:

West Block

Room 135-B

Friday, December 15 th , 2023

9:30a.m. EDT

WHY: The proposed government-mandated sales target for zero-emission vehicles raises concerns about its sustainability within the automotive industry. The absence of adequate charging infrastructure further compounds these worries, potentially contributing to an increase in the affordability challenges faced by consumers in acquiring such vehicles. This highlights the need for a comprehensive approach that addresses both regulatory targets and the essential supporting infrastructure to ensure the successful integration and affordability of zero-emission vehicles in the market.

- 30 -

For more information, please contact:

Tasso Housakos

...

cell: 514-889-7773







To view the source version of this press release, please visit