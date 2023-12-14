(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Automakers and Automotive Dealers to Highlight Concerns on Parliament Hill
Federal Zero-Emission Vehicle Sales Targets Must Address Vehicle Affordability and Charging Infrastructure
Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - WHAT: Canada's leading automotive industry associations express concerns regarding the federal government's mandated sales target for zero-emission vehicles, citing profound concerns about affordability and infrastructure.
WHO:
Tim Reuss, CEO, Canadian Automobile Dealers Association
Brian Kingston, President, CEO Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association
David Adams, President, CEO Global Automakers of Canada
Huw Williams, Spokesperson, Canadian Automobile Dealers Association
WHEN & WHERE:
West Block
Room 135-B
Friday, December 15 th , 2023
9:30a.m. EDT
WHY: The proposed government-mandated sales target for zero-emission vehicles raises concerns about its sustainability within the automotive industry. The absence of adequate charging infrastructure further compounds these worries, potentially contributing to an increase in the affordability challenges faced by consumers in acquiring such vehicles. This highlights the need for a comprehensive approach that addresses both regulatory targets and the essential supporting infrastructure to ensure the successful integration and affordability of zero-emission vehicles in the market.
- 30 -
For more information, please contact:
Tasso Housakos
...
cell: 514-889-7773
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
MENAFN14122023004218003983ID1107600510
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.