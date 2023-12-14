(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Ammunition Expands Leadership with New Chief Creative Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Fueling the Agency's Explosive Growth Building on Success, The Agency Achieves a Remarkable 70% Growth in 2023

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Ammunition, a full-funnel advertising agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, welcomes two key leaders to its team during a period of unprecedented growth. Alex Russell takes on the role of Chief Creative Officer, while Ankur Goel joins as Chief Operating Officer. This move comes as Ammunition posted a 70% increase in business this year, sustaining an impressive streak of three consecutive years of 50%+ year-over-year growth while projecting to do the same again in 2024.

With an already impressive career in advertising, Alex Russell is set to lead Ammunition's creative output, which includes integrated campaign development, product and digital experience design, brand development, and video production services. Russell's extensive experience includes notable campaigns for Volkswagen, leading the global rebranding of Intel, and co-leading iconic campaigns for AT&T. Russell joins Ammunition after serving as the former Executive Creative Director at KO:OP, Coca-Cola's in-house agency, Chief Creative Officer at Genexa, and SVP Creative Director for BBDO Worldwide. He has also collaborated with renowned brands such as MLB, LinkedIn, and TNT, as well as agencies that include BBDO, VMLY&R, and Chemistry.

Ankur Goel, with over 20 years of leadership in sales, marketing, operations, and consulting, joins as Chief Operating Officer. Goel has a proven track record in delivering impactful business strategies and solutions for both Fortune 100 and mid-size companies, as well as building global teams, driving revenue, and improving margins while promoting and delivering innovative solutions in complex environments. Before joining Ammunition, Goel served as Chief Commercial Officer for Lawn and Garden LLC over the Gilmour, Nelson, and Jobes brands. Prior to that, he spent seven years in key positions at Samsung Electronics Americas, where most recently he served as VP/GM of Sales and Marketing in Samsung's Digital Appliance business. Before Samsung, Goel spent 12 years in management consulting with stops at Gartner, PwC, and Capgemini, where he led global teams building brands like Mattel, Avis, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, HP, Honda, and Goodyear. In his new role, Ankur will oversee all client-centric aspects of the agency.

Both Russell and Goel officially start on January 2, 2024, signaling the beginning of a transformative era for Ammunition, with a focus on continued growth and market expansion.

"Alex and Ankur's appointments mark a significant milestone for Ammunition," said Jeremy Heilpern, CEO of Ammunition. "These moves not only reaffirm our dedication to investing in top-tier talent to shape the agency's long-term vision but also underscore our commitment to making change happen both for us, and for our clients. As we look to continue our growth in the year ahead, it's equally important that we are set up to sustain that growth with excellence, and adding these two to our leadership team helps ensure we do just that."

Ammunition's success this year is rooted in the agency's steadfast dedication to delivering impactful work that resonates with diverse audiences. The addition of new leadership strategically enhances Ammunition's creative capabilities and maximizes emerging opportunities.

"In an industry where many agencies are focused on surviving, Ammunition has thrived. I look forward to maintaining this momentum," shared Alex Russell, the newly appointed CCO. " The agency has a clear focus on treating people right, and in today's landscape, that sets Ammunition apart."

"Ammunition's commitment to problem solving and positive impact was paramount as I pursued my next opportunity," shared Ankur Goel, the newly appointed COO. "I'm excited to refine operational systems, collaborate with our talented team, and forge innovative connections in the market."

In 2023, Ammunition's acquisition of Mad Hat Creative not only helped fuel the agency's expansion, but also led to a 15% increase in headcount, adding additional capabilities including video production and motion graphics.

