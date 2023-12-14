(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Business Booster Launches SaaS, Aiming to Improve Business Growth

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Business Booster , whose mission is to help companies worldwide to systematize and accelerate, has debuted its Business Booster Platform - SaaS. The platform, which incorporates key business management expertise, targets common problems experienced by owners of multiple companies, including how to manage workloads across different organizations and avoid overloading shared employees.









The idea of Business Booster Platform was created by Valentin Vasilevskiy, Ph.D., an engineer who envisioned a single SaaS platform that would help founders effectively manage tasks across different companies.

"We were already experiencing great results with the Business Operation System, our short pre-acceleration program," Vasilevskiy recalls. "In 2022 alone, we assisted 1,623 companies, with 282 becoming residents of our accelerator. Our clients often have several companies, and we learned they were frustrated that most platforms are built by programmers for project-focused companies. What was needed was one created by management experts for businesses with set processes. We decided to step in and fill that need with our Business Booster Platform - SaaS."

The goals of the new platform are threefold: first, to empower owners and managers to build a clear organizational structure by allowing them to see an employee's tasks across all companies and departments using one task management system. By allowing them to switch smoothly from one business to the next, Business Booster aims for lines of interaction to be unraveled and efficiency to be improved.

"Second, we are focused on helping leaders to keep track of employees and evaluate their performance," Vasilevskiy says. "The platform tackles this with a complete metrics system, which lays out performance data in easy-to-read graphs."

Third, in order to streamline routine tasks and training, the Business Booster Platform - SaaS automates and assigns recurring tasks and reminders. Proof of task completion, like a photo, can be easily uploaded onto the platform.

The Business Booster Platform - SaaS is currently available only to the residents of the Business Booster. On joining the accelerator, companies simultaneously gain access to the platform.

"We leveraged our business management knowledge to design a platform we use ourselves. We hope that our clients will enjoy how much time automation can save them," says Vasilevskiy. "We look forward to showing them how our SaaS blends our business acceleration program with education, mentorship, and management know-how to transform how founders manage their ventures, especially in today's remote work era."

About Business Booster

Business Booster is a business accelerator that assists entrepreneurs from over 50 countries in implementing an operational system and elevating their businesses to new heights. The Business Booster includes a program tailored specifically for business owners; the Business Booster Board community, providing valuable mentorship; the Business Booster Platform - SaaS, facilitating online team management; and a comprehensive training program for leaders and staff. Business Booster's services are accessible in four languages: English, Chinese, Ukrainian, and Russian.

For more information, please see the Business Booster website or contact:

Valentin Vasilevskiy

