Turkish Pres. Urges Halt To Gaza Tragedy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the human tragedy of the Gaza Strip should be stopped, calling on the US to withdraw its support for the Israeli occupation so that a permanent ceasefire could be reached.

Erodgan made the remark during a phone call with US President Joe Biden, which focused on the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Palestinian territory and a sustainable ceasefire.

"A cease-fire could be achieved quickly if the US withdrew its unconditional support for Israel," he was quoted as saying in a presidential statement.

The Turkish president underlined that it is Washington's "historic responsibility" to ensure a permanent cease-fire in Gaza as soon as possible.

He also emphasized that the only way out of the ongoing crisis to create a guarantor mechanism. (end)

aas









MENAFN14122023000071011013ID1107600497