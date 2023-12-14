OCHA: Heavy Rainfall In Gaza Could Trigger Disease Outbreak

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the heavy rainfall, which flooded many areas in Gaza Strip yesterday, worsened the conditions for the displaced Palestinians.

The rains, coupled with the absence of effective waste management, are significantly elevating the risk of spreading of disease, OCHA cautioned in a press release on Thursday.

"The ability of the UN to receive incoming humanitarian aid is being significantly undermined by a shortage of trucks within Gaza; the continuing lack of fuel; telecommunications blackouts; and the increasing number of staff unable to reach the Rafah crossing safely, due to the intensity of hostilities.

"More aid and fuel are needed to enter Gaza, but equally, more capacity is needed in Gaza to handle incoming aid," according to the statement.

Yesterday, a UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school that was sheltering internally displaced people in Jabalia Refugee Camp was hit, with casualties reported.

The same school had been hit several times previously.

UNRWA is verifying recent reports of incidents at the agency's facilities. Since October 7,156 incidents affecting UNRWA premises have been reported, it added. (end)

