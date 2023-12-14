Israeli Occupation Army Attacks Mosque In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- A drone belonging to the Israeli occupation forces attacked a home in Aita al-Shaab town on Thursday while an artillery bombardment targeted Yarin Mosque and Al-Muqaqar Road in Yarin town.

The southern border towns of Umm al-Tout, Ramiya, Beit Lif, and Alma al-Shaab came under similar bombardment, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Gunships of the Israeli occupation army fired two missiles at the northern outskirts of the town of Mays al-Jabal, on the main road to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the "Islamic Resistance" in Lebanon attacked an outpost of Israeli occupation army in Hounin Castle "with appropriate weapons" at 02:30 pm on Thursday.

The attack came "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance," NNA quoted a statement by the Islamic Resistance as saying. (end)

