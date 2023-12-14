Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society distributes flour to thousands of displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza Strip. BEIRUT -- Airstrikes and shelling by the Israeli occupation forces target a mosque and several towns in southern Lebanon. LONDON -- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announces visa ban for extremist Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in occupied territories. NEW YORK -- The UN OCHA cautions against potential disease outbreak due to the heavy rainfall in many areas in Gaza Strip. WASHINGTON -- The US House approves a USD-886-billion National Defense Authorization Act. (end) gb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.