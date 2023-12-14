Huawei Chip Again: 5 Nm Breakthrough Or Inventory?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The use of Huawei Technologies's Kirin 5-nanometer chip in a new laptop has triggered a new round of online debate about whether the US-sanctioned firm has achieved new technological breakthroughs or just used some inventory made in Taiwan.

A similar debate was seen when Huawei unveiled the Kirin 9000s chip, a 7nm chip used in its Mate60 Pro phone, in late August. Technology experts later found that the processor was made by the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) with its N+2 process via deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography.

The newly-launched Qingyun L540 laptop uses a Kirin chip called 9006C, according to Huawei's website . The chipset has an octa-core ARM central processing unit, including four A77 and four A55 cores with a maximum clock speed of 3.13GHz.

It's unclear whether this processor was made in China or it is simply a modified Kirin 9000 chip made by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) three years ago.



But in any case, Washington is going to strengthen its curbs against Huawei's chip-making plan.



On Monday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Bloomberg News in an interview that the US will take the“strongest action possible” in response to Huawei's launch of the Kirin 9000s chip.



Raimondo said the Commerce Department is deeply concerned by the launch of the Kirin 9000s chip and has been vigorously investigating into it.