A Looming American Failure In Ukraine?

(MENAFN- Asia Times)
Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends
David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, noting the prospect of a stark strategic reversal for Washington in Ukraine with consequences for its prestige far greater than its failures in Afghanistan or Iraq.
Military conflict risks: Israel to take matters into its own hands?
