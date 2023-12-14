               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
A Looming American Failure In Ukraine?


12/14/2023 7:09:51 PM

Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends

David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, noting the prospect of a stark strategic reversal for Washington in Ukraine with consequences for its prestige far greater than its failures in Afghanistan or Iraq.

Military conflict risks: Israel to take matters into its own hands?

