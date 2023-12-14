Smartblocks Exchange And Group7 LLC Forge Partnership To Transform Real Estate Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark FidelmanMIAMI, FL, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SmartBlocks Exchange and Group7 LLC have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining a collaborative alliance. This agreement positions Group7 LLC as the exclusive partner to list and tokenize all its real estate projects and developments on the SmartBlocks Tokenization Exchange atUnder the MOU, Group7 LLC, committed to advancing cities through housing, entrepreneurship, and higher education, will collaborate closely with SmartBlocks Exchange in various areas. Mark Fidelman, Founder of SmartBlocks Exchange, expressed his support for the collaboration, stating, "This partnership aligns with our mission to innovate real estate financing and development. Group7's commitment to building strong cities complements our innovative tokenization platform."Key highlights of the MOU include:1. Strategic Alliance Development: Both entities will collaborate to detail and develop a strategic alliance, focusing on key areas such as capital raising, affordable housing, and urban asset utilization.2. Access to Projects: Group7 LLC grants SmartBlocks Exchange access to its portfolio of projects targeting underutilized assets in urban areas.3. Tokenization Funding Assistance: SmartBlocks Exchange will facilitate tokenization funding for Group7's affordable housing partners, with a robust pipeline of $2 billion in projects, where HUD funds 85%.4. Joint Capital Raise: Both parties commit to a joint effort in requesting a capital raise of $5 million to $7 million, demonstrating their collective commitment to mutual success.5. Exclusive Tokenization Agreement: Group7 LLC agrees to exclusively list and tokenize all its real estate projects and developments on the SmartBlocks Tokenization Exchange, leveraging the platform's global reach and innovative financing solutions.Mark Fidelman and Mario Visin, Founder & CEO of Group7 LLC, signed the MOU on December 1, 2023, solidifying the partnership that will remain in effect for the next two years.About SmartBlocks Exchange: SmartBlocks Exchange is a leader in innovating real estate financing and development through its tokenization platform. Specializing in the tokenization of real estate, SmartBlocks Exchange aims to shape the global real estate landscape.

