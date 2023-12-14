First Success For Milei’S Economic Plan In Argentina

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Argentina, President Javier Milei recently launched a bold economic plan to tackle the country's financial crisis, which has already begun showing early signs of success.



Milei's government devalued the Argentine peso by 54% and slashed the budget. These actions received a positive response on Wall Street.



Investors increased the prices of Argentine bonds. Meanwhile, there was no panic among people or investors in Argentina despite concerns about high inflation.



Milei's plan involved a significant devaluation of the peso in the official exchange market. This market is strictly regulated.



Yet, this bold move did not disturb the numerous parallel markets in the country. The stability in these markets hints at growing trust in Milei's approach among Argentinians.



Economist Pedro Siaba Serrate described the measures as effective shock therapy. He noted they align with successful stabilization methods used in emerging markets.



Argentinians seem ready to endure short-term difficulties for long-term gains. They hope Milei's strategy will bring relief in the future.







This is crucial as Argentina faces its sixth recession in a decade. The country's poverty rates have soared above 40% due to long-term mismanagement.



Milei's plan, though announced abruptly, has specific targets. It raised the official exchange rate significantly.



This move is part of a larger effort to cut government spending by 3% of the GDP. The plan includes cuts in subsidies for transportation and energy.



There will also be fewer federal transfers to provinces. These measures have led to immediate price hikes.



Fuel refineries, for example, increased their prices by approximately 40%. Despite these challenges, Argentinians view Milei's plan as their best chance for economic normalization.

Commitment to accumulate dollar reserves

To assure financial stability, government officials met with executives from Argentine banks.



Central Bank President Santiago Bausili outlined the government's short-term and long-term goals.



He emphasized the commitment to accumulate dollar reserves and eventually remove currency restrictions.



Bausili assured the bankers they would honor existing contracts and commitments. He anticipates more dollars entering Argentina in 2024 from exports and investments.



However, some experts urge caution. Alejo Costa of BTG Pactual warned it might be too early to declare the plan a success.



He noted that such strategies often temporarily reduce currency gaps, which may later widen.



Despite these warnings, many in Argentina and abroad remain optimistic.



They believe Milei's radical measures could be the necessary solution to the country's economic problems.

